Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.
Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.
