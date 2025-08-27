Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

AMBQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambiq Micro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Ambiq Micro Trading Up 5.4%

About Ambiq Micro

NYSE:AMBQ opened at $40.55 on Monday. Ambiq Micro has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

