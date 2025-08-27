Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Get Ambiq Micro alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Stock Up 5.4%

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

NYSE:AMBQ opened at $40.55 on Monday. Ambiq Micro has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambiq Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambiq Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.