American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 12.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,489 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FG. Barclays increased their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F&G Annuities & Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE:FG opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

