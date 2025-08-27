American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.40.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 997,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 96.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 423,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 349.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 418,943 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 229.4% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 448,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 312,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 296,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

