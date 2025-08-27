American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

