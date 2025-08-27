Analysts Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) PT at C$10.19

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.19.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.
