Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $23.60

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

