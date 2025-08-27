Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $4.93

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.9333.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

In related news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the sale, the director owned 29,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,157.01. This represents a 48.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.49. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

