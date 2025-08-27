Analysts Set MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target at $21.00

MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MAG shares. TD Securities cut shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69. MAG Silver has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,534,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,779,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 4,902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,242,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 1,217,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 924.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,293,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after buying an additional 1,167,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

