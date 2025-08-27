Analysts Set Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $59.75

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 589,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 127,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,059,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.