Analysts Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target at $5.75

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.2188.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $2.42 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $617.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,329,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,072 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 257.8% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,941,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,900 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 12,521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,072,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 835,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

