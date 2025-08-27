Analysts Set Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Target Price at $46.17

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.1667.

NGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

NGNE stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Neurogene will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 2,985.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

