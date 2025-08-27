Analysts Set Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) PT at $88.70

Shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 238.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,803.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSN opened at $80.02 on Friday. Parsons has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions

