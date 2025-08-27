Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$29.86

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.86.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSK
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.