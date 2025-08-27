Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$29.86

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of PSK opened at C$23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.97 and a 52 week high of C$30.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

