Analysts Set WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Target Price at $20.88

WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.8750.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price target on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.24. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.56.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $611.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 178.38%.
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
