Analysts Set WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Target Price at $20.88

WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.8750.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price target on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 110.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.24. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $611.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 178.38%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

