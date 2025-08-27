Analyzing ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) and Polaris (NYSE:PII)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ECD Automotive Design and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 0 0 0.00 Polaris 1 11 1 0 2.00

Polaris has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.09%. Given Polaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than ECD Automotive Design.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design -51.29% N/A -73.94% Polaris -1.57% 5.16% 1.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Polaris”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $25.17 million 0.30 -$10.77 million ($0.36) -0.37 Polaris $6.87 billion 0.46 $110.80 million ($1.88) -29.92

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design. Polaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECD Automotive Design, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Polaris beats ECD Automotive Design on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

