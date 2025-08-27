Analyzing Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) & Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Netflix has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Netflix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $39.00 billion 13.36 $8.71 billion $23.47 52.24 Gaia $90.36 million 1.57 -$5.23 million ($0.19) -29.79

This table compares Netflix and Gaia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Gaia. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 24.58% 42.50% 19.42% Gaia -5.06% -5.00% -3.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Netflix and Gaia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 3 10 22 1 2.58 Gaia 0 0 2 1 3.33

Netflix currently has a consensus price target of $1,297.66, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Gaia has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than Netflix.

Summary

Netflix beats Gaia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It has operations in approximately 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices. Its network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to streaming yoga, Eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers content in the areas of spiritual growth, personal development, and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that provides access to interviews and presentations in the ancient wisdom and metaphysics genre. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

