Analyzing LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) & Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and LiqTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 146.15%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -31.25% -21.73% -13.38% LiqTech International -66.94% -72.53% -33.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and LiqTech International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 3.77 -$19.98 million ($1.13) -10.68 LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.28 -$10.35 million ($1.35) -1.44

LiqTech International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services. Perma-Fix Environmental Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiqTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LiqTech International beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services



Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About LiqTech International



LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

