Analyzing SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) and SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M/I Homes and SSGI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $4.49 billion 0.87 $563.72 million $18.21 8.00 SSGI N/A N/A -$1.18 million ($0.04) -44.25

Volatility and Risk

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than SSGI. SSGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M/I Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

M/I Homes has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSGI has a beta of -4.46, suggesting that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for M/I Homes and SSGI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 1 0 2 2 3.00 SSGI 0 0 0 0 0.00

M/I Homes currently has a consensus target price of $162.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than SSGI.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and SSGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 11.40% 17.23% 11.16% SSGI N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of M/I Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of SSGI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M/I Homes beats SSGI on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, multi-generational, and luxury homebuyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, the company originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About SSGI

(Get Free Report)

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company’s product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers. The company was formerly known as Phage Therapeutics International, Inc. and changed its name to Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2017. Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.