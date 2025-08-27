Analyzing TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and ARKO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.52 ARKO $8.73 billion 0.06 $20.84 million $0.08 62.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ARKO has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARKO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of ARKO shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of ARKO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARKO has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and ARKO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A ARKO 0.18% 5.50% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TAAT Global Alternatives and ARKO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 ARKO 0 2 1 2 3.00

ARKO has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. Given ARKO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARKO is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Summary

ARKO beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About ARKO

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.