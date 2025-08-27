Analyzing United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Health Products and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11

Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 248.62%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than United Health Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.1% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of United Health Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

United Health Products has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -1,954.81% Capricor Therapeutics -181.71% -62.71% -50.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Capricor Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products $40,000.00 585.23 -$2.00 million ($0.02) -4.56 Capricor Therapeutics $22.27 million 13.28 -$40.47 million ($1.64) -3.95

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capricor Therapeutics. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats United Health Products on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, nursing homes and assisted living, and veterinary hospitals; and EMS, fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

