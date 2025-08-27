AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $303.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $798,119.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,068.88. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $688,925.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,753,278.15. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 49,618 shares worth $14,144,697. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 3.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AppFolio by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in AppFolio by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $273.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $189.01 and a 52-week high of $326.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

