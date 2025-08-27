Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 7,402,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 37,582,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 317,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,775.14. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 6.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

