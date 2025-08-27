Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLT opened at $0.53 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 132.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.