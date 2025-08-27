AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.86.

APP opened at $469.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.11. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.48, for a total transaction of $7,683,898.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,356,619.72. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,221,152 shares of company stock valued at $538,490,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

