Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Receives $12.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $464.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.48%.The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.