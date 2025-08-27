Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Receives $12.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.6667.
Several analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardmore Shipping
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $464.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.05.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.48%.The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ardmore Shipping
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.