Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IGC Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. IGC Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.25.
IGC Pharma Company Profile
