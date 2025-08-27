Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. IGC Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

