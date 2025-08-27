Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Argus

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Argus from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. Ashland has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ashland by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

