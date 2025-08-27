Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Financial Comparison

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Cineverse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cineverse has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $78.18 million 1.23 $3.60 million $0.08 63.13 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.48 -$31.27 million ($0.35) -135.20

This table compares Cineverse and Atlanta Braves”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cineverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse 3.89% 9.98% 4.53% Atlanta Braves -2.99% -3.98% -1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cineverse and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cineverse presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.56%. Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Cineverse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Summary

Cineverse beats Atlanta Braves on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

