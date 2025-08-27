AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$32.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$33.89.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

