AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC now has a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$32.50. AutoCanada traded as high as C$32.81 and last traded at C$32.66, with a volume of 36323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.85.

ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

