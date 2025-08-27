B. Riley Begins Coverage on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AVPT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,308,901.82. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,950. 26.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

