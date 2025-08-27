Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

