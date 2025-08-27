Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Price

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $7.10 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $735.47 million, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.