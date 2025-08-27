Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.82.

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of PDD stock opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 23.93%.The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.