Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) & Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Head-To-Head Review

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank7 pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benchmark Bankshares and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bank7 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Bank7 has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Bank7 31.99% 20.36% 2.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Bank7″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares $73.53 million 1.90 $15.85 million N/A N/A Bank7 $142.79 million 3.27 $45.70 million $4.64 10.66

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank7 beats Benchmark Bankshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

