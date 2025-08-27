Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.7%

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

BELFB opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,384.65. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $731,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,007,000. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,415,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,807,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 398,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 141,951 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

See Also

