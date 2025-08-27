Best Buy (BBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $9.2347 billion for the quarter. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%.The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BBY opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,952 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.