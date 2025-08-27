Best Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 25th

Get alerts:

Offerpad Solutions, Incannex Healthcare, 180 Life Sciences, OSR, and Ondas are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small or thinly traded companies that typically sell for less than $5 per share and often trade on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low market capitalization, limited liquidity and minimal regulatory oversight, they tend to be highly volatile and speculative, carrying a greater risk of price manipulation and significant losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

180 Life Sciences (ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

OSR (OSRH)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

