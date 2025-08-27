BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of ACVA opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

