BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $34,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 548.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 213,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 31.0% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,692,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 253,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,403,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

