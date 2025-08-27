BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $36,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE AMG opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $226.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.