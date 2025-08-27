BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $37,000 Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,044,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,080,000 after acquiring an additional 238,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 202,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,122,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KGS

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.