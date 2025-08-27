Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.77% of Biohaven worth $67,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 53.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

