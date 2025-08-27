BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 25.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) fell 25.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.55. 53,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 347,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BiomX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BiomX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

