BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $96.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

