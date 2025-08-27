BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,151.2143.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BLK stock opened at $1,140.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,171.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,092.57 and a 200 day moving average of $994.55.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
