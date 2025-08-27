BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,151.2143.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3%

BLK stock opened at $1,140.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,171.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,092.57 and a 200 day moving average of $994.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

