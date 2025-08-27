BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFI. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NYSE GFI opened at $33.15 on Monday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

