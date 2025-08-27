Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $43.14

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $187,780.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 262,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,440. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 2,774,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,220,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,065,000 after buying an additional 2,096,238 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $27.34.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

